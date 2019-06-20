The Protocols of Zion is Derived from the Jewish Talmud, But never Semitic

Discussing the crimes of Apartheid Israel is never anti-Semitic for they are not the true Semites in the Land of Palestine. But the Protocols of Zion does come from the Jewish Talmud and you’ll be shocked about what you can read there.

But first, a bit history about where these people came from, as suggested by our friend John:

Here I will just give you some short phrases, Des Griffin had done tremendous research for his book Anti-Semitism and the Babylonian Connection.

As a result of an unrelenting avalanche of Zionist propaganda, the vast majority of Germans as well as Americans have been misled into believing that the word Semite refers almost exclusively to the people who today are known as Jews. In fact few thing could be further from the truth!

Interestingly, the words Semite, Semitism and anti-Semitism do not even appear in the 1828 edition of Noah Webster’s American Dictionary of the English Language. They were coined only toward the end of the last century.

So, who are the Semites?

The Semites are, according to the highly authoritative Oxford Universal Dictionary, 1944 (p. 1838) the people belonging to the race of mankind which includes most of the peoples mentioned in Genesis 10 as descended from Shem , son of Noah, as the Arabs, Hebrews, Assyrians, and Arameans, and speaking a Semitic language as their native tongue. Well, most people in the world would answer the question whether the modern Jew is of Hebrew or Semitic origin with a clear “yes”! False! This is simply not true. The Jews in modern society have nothing to do with the ancient Hebrews of biblical times. For decades we never thought of even questioning this basic assumption.

Actually, it is an historical fact that some 95 percent of modern Jewry are not of Semitic stock. They are of Turkish stock – the so-called Khazars.

“The Khazars came not from Jordan, but from the Volga, not from Canaan, but from the Caucasus. Genetically they are more related to the Hun, Uigur and Magyar than to the seed of Abraham, Isaac and Jakob. The story of the Khazar Empire, as it slowly emerges from the past, begins to look like the most cruel hoax that history has ever perpetrated.” – (Arthur Koestler, The Thirteenth Tribe).

Let me give you some quick overview of the history of the Khazars.

“The Jews of our times fall into two main divisions: Sephardim and Ashkenazim. The Sephardim are the descendants of the Jews who since antiquity have lived in Spain (Hebrew: Shepard) until they were expelled at the end of the fifteenth century. In the 1960s, the number of Sephardim was estimated at 500,000. The Ashkenazim or Khazar Jews as the same time numbered about 11 million.” – (The Thirteenth Tribe, p.181)

The Jewish Encyclopaedia tells us about the Khazars (spelling varies):

“ Chazars : A people of Turkish origin whose life and history are interwoven with the very beginning of the history of the Jews in Russia…driven on by the nomadic tribes of the steppes and by their own desire for plunder and revenge. In the second half of the sixth century the Chazars moved westwards…the kingdom of the Chazars was firmly established in most of southern Russia long before the foundation of the Russian monarchy by the Vangarians (855 AD). At this time the kingdom of the Chazars stood at the height of its power and was constantly at war. At the end of the eighth century… the chagan (king) of the Chazars and his grandees, together with a large number of his heathen people, embraced the Jewish religion.

(Having the Christians to their left and the Muslims to their right they were asked to join either one of those religions, but the chagan out of protest chose the Jewish religion).

The Jewish population of the entire domain of the Chazars, in the period between the seventh and eighth century, must have been substantial. About the ninth century it appears as if all the Chazars were Jews and that they had been converted to Judaism only a short time before. It was one of the successors of Bulan named Obadiah, who regenerated the kingdom and strengthened the Jewish religion.

“He invited Jewish scholars to settle in his dominion and founded synagogues and schools. The people were instructed in the Bible, Mishnah and the Talmud and the divine service of the hazzanim… In their writings the Chazars used the Hebrew letters… the Chazar language predominated… “The Russian Varangians established themselves at Kiev… until the final conquest of the Chazars by the Russians after a hard fight. Four years later the Russians conquered all the Chazarian territory east of the Azov river. Many members of the Chazarian royal family emigrated to Spain… Some went to Hungary, but the great mass of the people remained in their native country”

(Jewish Encyclopaedia, Volume IV, article on Chazars, pp. 1-5).

After Obadiah came a long succession of chagans (kings), for according to a fundamental law of the state only Jewish rulers were permitted to ascend to the throne. So we glean from strictly Jewish sources that the vast majority of present day Jews cannot claim to be descendants of the original Hebrews, and possibly heirs to Palestine. Because of that fact, the term “anti-Semitism” does not refer to modern Jews. Benjamin Freedman, a Jew who was on a first name basis with most of the top Zionists in the 30s and 40s, puts his finger firmly on the true purpose behind the use of the term “anti-Semitism”.

He declares that:

“it should be eliminated from the English language. ‘Anti-Semitism’ serves only one purpose today; it is used as a smear word. When so-called Jews feel that anyone opposes any of their objectives, they discredit their victims by applying the word ‘anti-Semite’ or ‘anti-Semitic’ through all the channels they have at their command and under their control”.

(Facts are Facts, Benjamin Freedman, p.73).

Also what happened in the Third Reich is not necessarily related to “anti-Semitism”, it had to do with “anti-Khazarism” and “anti-Talmudism” (especially the “Mosaic Law”) which will be answered correctly by any SS-member (if still alive). I will give you some direction through all these terms pretty soon.

The most widely known and powerful Khazar family is the Rothschild family, who are named after the red shield that is the symbol of the Khazars. Does this make sense? It definitely will do so even more by the end of this book.

Just keep in mind that, because the modern Jews are not of Hebrew origin, they never had and never will have a right for claiming the land of Palestine. The state of Israel is absolutely illegal, even if the Jews would have some Hebrew origin. But you will read more to this in the later chapters.

To bring it down to the point: the race with the most “anti-Semitic” attitude is probably the modern Jew himself. Why? Because they hate and fight the Arabs who really are of Semitic stock whenever and wherever they can!!! Therefore the “Arabs” are “anti-Khazar” or “anti-Jewish” and the Jews are the ones who are “anti-Semitic”!

Think about it! Sometimes the truth is very uncomfortable.

…

CHAPTER 7

THE TALMUD – WHAT A LOVELY BOOK!



Before reading this chapter I want to point out very clearly that it is not my intention to go against a race or a people or to push the guilt to a certain group of people. I’m interested in uncovering their belief system, that’s what I’m putting my finger on. This chapter is going to upset you, as it did upset me in the first, second and third place, too. I did not like to write this chapter and I don’t like this theme at all, but it is of tremendous importance to understand what is happening on our planet. If you want to understand why Hitler, Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Martin Luther and many, many others wanted to hunt down the Jews, you have to know what follow here, because it was the cause of their actions. So please don’t get angry with me for presenting this stuff.

ALL THE SOURCES FOR THIS CHAPTER ARE OF JEWISH ORIGIN.

Coming back to the Protocols: I can still feel some readers doubt their origin. Let’s have a look at a few phrases out of the Talmud (translated from a German version) to understand why the barbarian Khazars were interested in suddenly becoming “Talmud believers”, and maybe to understand why the Jews always have been hunted, wherever they’ve been. Is there maybe some reason behind it?

[H: Please, an interruption here. These “Jews” in point are also generally called Talmudists or Talmudians. You who witnessed the O.J. Simpson trial regarding the murder of his wife will perhaps recall that Marsha Clarke, a prosecution lawyer, stated right out to Judge Ito that certainly they all wished for a “Talmudic-type court which would bypass the trial itself as being presented.” The prosecution in other words could simply hang the man without trial at all and further the cause of the Talmudic law without consideration of justice – only to be reversed in a “civil” uncivilized rerun over MONEY. Be very careful about to whom you listen and form your opinions, for mostly you will be given the “party line” – not the truth. These Khazarian Talmudists are making a major thrust to topple the world into their control, readers. They give you the information, themselves!]

Directly from the Talmud:

“Just the Jews are humans, the Non-Jews are not humans, but cattle.” (goyim = human cattle) (Kerithuth 6b page 78, Jebammoth 61ª) “The Non-Jews have been created to serve the Jews as slaves.” (Midrasch Talpioth 225) “The Non-Jews have to be avoided, even more than sick pigs.” (Orach Chaiim 57, 6ª) “Sexual intercourse with Non-Jews is like sexual intercourse with animals.” (Kethuboth 3b) “The birth-rate of the Non-Jews has to be suppressed massively.” (Zohar II, 4b) “As you replace lost cows and donkeys, so you shall replace dead Non-Jews.” (Iore Dea 337, 1) “To box an Israeli on the ear, is like to box on the ear of God.” (Sanhedrin 58b) “God (Jahveh) is never angry about the Jews, just about the Non-Jews.” (Talmud V/ 2 / 43b – 44ª) “Everywhere they (the Jews) come, they will be the princes and the lords.” (Sanhedrin 104ª) “I (Jahveh) make you (the Jewry) the ancestor of the peoples, I make you the selected one amongst the peoples, I make you the king over the peoples. I make you the loved one amongst the peoples, I make you the best one amongst the peoples, I make you the trusted one amongst the peoples.” (Schabbat 105ª) “Towards a Non-Jew the Jew doesn’t cause on adultery… Punishable for the Jew is just the adultery towards his next, that means the wife of a Jew. The wife of the Non-Jew is excluded.” (Talmud IV / 4 / 52ab) “There is no wife for the goyim, they really aren’t their wives.” (Talmud IV / 4 / 81 + 82ab) “You (the Jews) have made me, Jahveh, the only true lord in the world. I will make you the only ruler in the world. “Who wants to be smart shall occupy himself with money matters, because there are no corner pillars in the Thora that are more important, because they are like a sparkling fountain.” (Talmud IV / 3 / 173b) “Jews always have to try to deceive Non-Jews.” (Zohar I, 168ª) “Carry on trade with Non-Jews, if they have to pay money for it.” (Abhodah Zarah 2ª T) “Non-Jewish property belongs to the Jew who uses it first.” (Babba Bathra 54b) “If two Jews have deceived a Non-Jew, they have to split the profit.” (Choschen Ham 183, 7) “Every Jew is allowed to use lies and perjury to bring a Non-Jew to ruin.” (Babha Kama 113ª). “The possessions of the goyim are like an ownerless desert, and everybody (every Jew) who seizes it, has acquired it.” (Talmud IV / 3 / 54b). “The Jew is allowed to exploit the mistake of a Non-Jew and to deceive him.” (Talmud IV / 2 / 2 / 70b). “When the Messiah comes, all will be slaves of the Jews.” (Erubin 43b).

Lovely, isn’t it? Do some of you still believe that the “Protocols” are not of “Jewish” origin? Can you understand the kings who kicked the Jews from their countries? I don’t talk about the ordinary Jew, like the ordinary Christian or Muslim, but the powerful ones. And these do believe in the nonsense you have just read.

If you want to understand why we have wars, planned wars for many hundreds of years on this planet, and why the Illuminati don’t care about millions of people of all races being killed in these wars, you have to understand that in the eyes of a Talmud-believing Khazar-Jewish banker NO HUMAN dies in a war between countries, but goyim. Just the Jews are human in the eyes of a Mosaic Jew, who believes in Mosaic Law (that you just read), and all the other ones are cattle and have to be treated like cattle. They are not worthy to be treated any better than cattle. Cattle have no property, no right to own anything, cattle cannot be married, so as a Jew you are allowed to deceive the cattle.

You don’t believe this? Well, ask a rabbi. I did and got the answer:

“Of course! We are the chosen people! You are the goy (singular of goyim).”

It doesn’t mean that every Jew is believing in the Talmud and the Mosaic Law, the same as not every child of Christian parents believes in Christianity. In this book we are looking at the ones who believe in the lines you just read and we are interested in what these people are doing because of this belief.

Do you think that what I just wrote and showed you out of the Talmud just appears in some Nazi-German heads, the “bad guys” of this planet? Then you are far off! The Talmud, the ultimate authority in Orthodox Judaism, plumbs the depths of moral and spiritual depravity. Wherever they went, the Mosaic or Talmudic Jews became legendary for their crookedness and their diabolical ingenuity in taking advantage of those with whom they come in contact. They were both feared and despised. As a direct result of their chicanery they were expelled from one nation after another.

Jews were evicted from England in 1290 AD, (returned 1655); France 1306 (returned 1682); Hungary 1360 – 1582; Belgium 1370 – 1700; Slovakia 1380 – 1744. They were also thrown out of the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Bavaria and other nations in Europe in the same time frame.

Jesus said about these particular Jews, that they “ were of their father, the devil.” (John 8:44). That’s the reason, and really the only reason, why Jesus has been killed by those Jews, the Pharisees!

[H: Hey, you ask: “Are you picking on these poor people? No, what game would you have to play if not for them, confused people? But when some are unable to write CORRECT historical data to make sure the LIE flourishes, it is a sad commentary, indeed. Can this be more unreasonable than the proclamations of authors and interviewers about “shape shifting” people of the Royal Families (specifically, the Royal Family of England)?

We present this documented information for your convenience and hope that you will stop calling the people who bring truth after the lies are instilled, revisionists. The REVISIONS came with the lie, not the truth, and became accepted “fact” from the miscreant fictionists. Is not truth somehow bad enough in its insanity that worse has to be fabricated and then repeated until the brain is dead and accepts the lie without question?

This book was brought to us specifically for use and comment. I suggest you just remain open and then reach your own conclusions, for I have no enemies and every event throughout experience is but a positive experience for possible growth into truth and honor. If you don’t understand my statement, then I really do suggest you stay tuned – for the TRUTH is somewhat more strange and wondrous than the fiction of the kings.]

Martin Luther , for example, had this to say:

“I had decided not to write any more neither of the Jews nor against the Jews. Because I learned, however, that those miserable, wicked people do not cease trying to win over to themselves us, that is the Christians, also I have permitted this booklet to go forth that I might be found among those who have resisted such poisonous undertaking of the Jews, and have found the Christians to be on their guard against them. I would not have thought that a Christian would permit himself to be fooled by the Jews to share their exile and misery. But the devil is the God of the world, and where God’s world is not, he has easy sailing, not only among the weak, but also among the strong. God help us. Amen “

And as a distinguished mark, they strengthen their faith and bitter hatred against us amongst themselves by saying:

“Keep on. See how God is amongst us and does not forsake his people in exile. We do not work, we enjoy good, lazy days, the cursed goyim (human cattle) must work for us, we get their money, thereby we are their masters, they, however, are our servants. Keep on, dear children of Israel. It will be better still! Our Messiah will come if we thus continue and appropriate to ourselves, usury, Hemdath (Hebrew: possessions, desire) of the heathen! “Do not their TALMUD and their Rabbis write that it is no sin to kill if a Jew kills a heathen, but that it is a sin if he kills a brother in Israel! It is not a sin if he does not keep his oath to a heathen. Therefore, to steal and rob (as they do with their usury) from a heathen is divine service. For they hold that they cannot be too hard on us nor sin against us, because they are the noble blood and circumcised saints; we, however, are cursed goyim. And they are the masters of the world and we are their servants, yes, their cattle! “Should someone think I’m saying too much – I am not saying too much, but much too little. For I see in writing how they curse us goyim and wish us evil in their schools and prayers. They rob us of our money through usury and, wherever they are able, they play us all manner of mean tricks…”

Martin Luther’s last recorded utterance on the subject of the Jews was,

“You should know that the Jews blaspheme and violate the name of Our Saviour day by day. For that reason, you , Milords and ladies, should not tolerate but expel them. They are our public enemies and incessantly blaspheme our Lord Jesus Christ. They call… Mary a harlot and her Holy Son a bastard… If they could kill us all they would gladly do so; in fact, many of them murder Christians, especially those professing to be surgeons and doctors. They know how to deal with medicaments in the manner of Italians – the Borgias and Medicis – who gave people poison which brought their death in one hour or in a month.”

Should Martin Luther be condemned as being a rabid hater of Jews? Not necessarily! It is abundantly clear from a careful reading of the above statement that Luther was attacking the basic Talmudic philosophy which motivates many Jews, like the Rothschilds for example. It will also come as a great surprise to many American readers to learn that a number of their “glorified” forefathers were much more outspoken on this issue than Adolf Hitler.

Benjamin Franklin (106 – 1790) for example:

“We must protect this young nation from any insidious influence… that menace, gentlemen, is the Jews. In whatever country Jews have settled in any great numbers, they have lowered its moral tone, depreciated it commercial integrity, have segregated themselves and have not been assimilated. They have sneered at and have tried to undermine the Christian religion upon which that nation is founded by objecting to its restrictions; have built up a state within a state and have, when opposed, tried to strangle that country financially… “They are vampires, and vampires do not live on vampires. They cannot live among themselves. They must subsist on Christians and on other people not of their race. “If you do not exclude them from the United States in the Constitution, in less than 200 years they will have swarmed in in such numbers that they will dominate and devour the land and change our form of government. If you do not exclude them, in less than 200 years our descendants will be working in the fields to furnish them substance, while they will be in the counting houses, rubbing their hands. I warn you, gentlemen, if you do not exclude the Jews for all time, your children will curse you in your graves.”

He knew what he was talking about, because the American presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Solomon Truman and James Earl Carter were hidden Jews (hidden Jews are Jews who take on a different name and sometimes another religion to cover up their Jewish origin. But they still follow their goals, because if not, they will die a silent death through their rabbis! You don’t believe this? Read: Die Shlimmsten Feinde unserer Volker (The Most Dangerous Enemies of our Peoples) by Jean Boyer, Edicion Actualizada, Bogota, Colombia, 1979. It will blow your mind!

And George Washington (1732 – 1799), the first U.S. president:

“The Jews work more effectively against us than the enemy’s armies. They are a hundred times more dangerous to our liberties and the great cause we are engaged in. It is much to be lamented that each state long ago has not hunted them down as pests to society and the greatest enemies we have to happiness in America. (Maxims of George Washington, by A.A. Appleton and Co. pp. 125,126)

Source: https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/secretsoc_20century/secretsoc_20century03.htm

Here’s a great interview, a first hand testimony from the only US Marine survivor, SSgt. Bryce Lockwood, of the ill-fated USS Liberty that was heavily attacked by Zionist Israel in 1967.

“The US aircrafts were recalled, nuclear armaments taken off, rearmed with conventional weapons, refueled and relaunched. Washington DC was again notified and Secretary McNamara again ordered them recovered. Admiral — said I wanna hear that from higher authority.

President Johnson came on. I understand the conversation went like this:

I don’t care if the ship sinks. Get those aircrafts back. I will not have my allies embarrassed… Now excuse me, the Israelis were using unmarked aircrafts and we didn’t know who’s attacking us. So, how did Lyndon Johnson knew? …and my blood is boiling.” SSgt. Bryce Lockwood, US Marine, USS Liberty survivor quoting Pres. Lyndon Johnson

As it stands today, the Americans are not in full control anymore of the republic that was entrusted to them by their Founding Fathers .

There’s a lot of work to be done because the Russian president is already warning about the unilateral abrogation of the INF treaty by the US.

Eliminate the threat of cancer and cripple the Deep State organized criminal cabal at the same time by boycotting Big Pharma for good.