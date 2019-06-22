Behold, the Cognitive Dissonance of the Media in One Graph

The mainstream media has been shaping our thoughts and views for hundreds of years now. It is one of the most important tool used by the ruling bloodlines, in cooperation with their own self-designated experts and scholars, who are interpreting for us the mundane events of the day.

Being taken for a ride does not surprise us anymore. I forgot the source now, but about 28% of those surveyed now believes that vaccines are ineffective and fraught with risks. That is of course a very conservative assessment. The real figures should be higher.

Nevertheless, we still have work to do and we must persevere indeed until Big Pharma is not in control of the regulatory bodies around the world anymore.

Once again, thank you very much John for the valuable information.

Eliminate the threat of cancer and cripple the Deep State organized criminal cabal at the same time by boycotting Big Pharma for good.