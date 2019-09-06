How 9/11 Was Funded: The Man behind the Missing $2.3 Trillion

Even in the Age of Trump, the greatest false flag operation in our time is yet to be acknowledged by any US agency, or the White House. Worse, the false adulation towards the war industry’s incumbent president, coupled with the elimination of presidential candidates opposed to Pentagon budget, are all indicative that the victims of the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers will never get justice anytime soon.
If the event was coordinated by MOSSAD-CIA operatives, and financed by the House of Saud, under the instruction of the UK MI6, then not even Trump, who serves the British Crown and everything Jewish, could facilitate the incarceration of those linked to the high crime.
But hope springs eternal for those who truly believe that Trump is God’s Redemmer, so…
Dear President Trump,
As a military officer and also contractor for Booz Allen Hamilton, I was assigned to the Joint Interagency Operations Center at U.S. Central Command, where I identified, tracked, and reported on terrorists, their financial donors, networks, banks, and activities.
Part of my mission was to investigate, discover, and expose all acts of “waste, fraud, and abuse” by Terrorist Financing Operations Director Dov Zakheim who was my senior supervisor. It was known that Dov Zakheim had secretly arranged for $2.3 trillion dollars to be mis-appropriated through Pentagon channels when he had been the Pentagon Comptroller.
I was assigned the task of penetrating Dov Zakheim’s terrorist financing operations, which involved his son Roger Zakheim (a lawyer at the House Armed Services Committee), an Iraqi named Abdullah Azziz (with close ties to Rudy Gulliani) and the law firm Covington and Burling.
The auditors investigating this matter were conveniently killed in a missile strike upon the Pentagon Office of Naval Intelligence on September 11, 2001. This missile strike was concealed as a “plane attack”, which was a deception operation.
I briefed your attorney Michael Cohen about these matters in 2015 and 2016—which may be one of the reasons he has been targeted by Deep State Shadow Government loyalists.
Evidence and expert testimony confirm without a doubt that the attacks on September 11, 2001 against the Pentagon (as well as the World Trade Center and the Solomon Building in N.Y.) were a well-planned, well-financed, psychological operation – a false flag attack on American soil – designed to trigger and manipulate the American people, the Congress, and the U.S. Military into a full-scale war-mobilization posture with the intent of overthrowing, scattering, and re-making the Middle East and Africa for the direct political, cultural, and economic benefit of the Zionist state of Israel.
9/11, although seemingly coherent, has led to a multi-trillion dollar nightmare for Americans. Because of your success in attacking the Deep State with your sealed indictments and other measures, and because of the failure of the DNI-CIA-FBI-DOJ “Russian Hoax” as well as great fear that your forthcoming summit with President Vladimir Putin will be a great success, I fear for your life and pray for your safety.
You are our Chief Law Enforcement Officer, not just our Commander-in-Chief. It is my hope that this memorandum, combined with the other memoranda you are receiving from other informed patriots, will be helpful to you during the Helsinki summit, where I and many others hope that you and President Putin will share intelligence on 9/11 – who did it, how they did it, why they did it – face to face.
I believe that your leadership in placing the truth about 9/11 before the public will finish the job of taking down the Deep State and the Shadow Government – it will help you shut down the pernicious Zionist/Saudi penetration and subversion of the US economy, government, and society and it will help you demonstrate to the larger public, most of whom did not vote for you, that under your leadership, the US Government can be trusted to clean house and tell the truth.
Very respectfully,
Scott Bennett
Scott Bennett, a U.S. Army Psychological Operations Officer, worked at U.S. Central Command’s Joint Interagency Operations Center. Bennett was assigned to “Terrorist Threat Financing” and tasked with discovering terrorist financing networks (domestic and foreign), instruments, and bank accounts being used to fund Islamic terrorists. He is the author of Shell Game: A Whistleblowing Report (CreateSpace, 2016). His website is: www.shellgamewhistleblower.com
As always, we want our skepticism to be proven wrong. After all, a progressive and peace-loving America is always good for the world.
You can actually participate in crippling the Deep State organized criminal cabal, while enjoying healthcare freedom at the same time, by boycotting Big Pharma for good.
7 thoughts on “How 9/11 Was Funded: The Man behind the Missing $2.3 Trillion”
Non-Human Entities, Dramatic Earth Changes, Stargates and Armageddon-Steve Quayle – CSS
In the following interview, host Dave Hodges interviewed Steve Quayle on a variety of topics that generally and specifically lend themselves to the subjects of Earth Changes, the End Days, Armageddon, and the Bible’s Prophecies regarding the confrontation with “non-human” entities and the soon-to-be dramatic escalation of this ongoing conflict. Steve Quayle offered numerous scriptural references in order to document the main points presented in this interview….
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-conspiracy-radio-shows/non-human-entities-dramatic-earth-changes-stargates-and-armageddon-steve-quayle-css-pt-1
Please follow this format for link submission so that other guests are informed beforehand about what the link is all about. Thank you very much for your compliance. – CG
@Futuret
OR!…You just watch these Movies listed below:
1: AVATAR
2: THEY LIVE
3: THE 5 WAVE
5: THE TIME MACHINE (DreamWorks version)
All these Movies actually PROVE there TWO races living on this planet.
1; The Hu-man race…The INDIGENOUS BEINGS (“MELANIN-BLACK RACE)
2: The race of Man-Kind…The MUTANT race Creatures.(WHITE RACE)
IF, you decide to SEE the TRUTH…Acquire a copy of the DVD: OUT-OF-DARKNESS.
I had the pleasure of meeting Scott Bennett at Operation CLASSIFIED in Dallas on Friday 9 November 2018. 9 November is “NATIONAL CHAOS NEVER DIES” day. Working from a distance I believe that Scott and an associate can help Trump and Putin prove the Chaos of 9/11 may die before an upcoming SPECIAL ELECTION.
Scott, keep pushing the mission and anticipate “flanking, grazing, interlocking and fusillade” FIELDS of fire from more than just General Flynn, capeche?
BOTH Trump and Putin are White Supremest, controlled by Vatican/Zionist Avatar Creatures…Enough-Said!
” Trump is God’s Redeemer” Now that’s funny. I don’t care who you are. That’s funny.
Trump is a lifetime tool of the Jews. A conman and big time fence of the American people’s wealth stolen by the Jews’ grift-machine. There will be no justice while the Jews control the government, courts, media, law enforcement, the military, our wealth, etc.
Expecting good things from a pol or crat is foolish. After many years of disappointment of doing so, more so. Expecting good things from a pol and crat elevated up from within a system controlled by a Jew fifth-column?! Ignorant.
Trump?! How’s that “wall” going?! Trade deficit “reduction?!” “Immigration?!” “Repeal ObamaCare?! “Lower taxes?!” Instead of raise them under the guise of lowering them?! Trump: Different suit, same tool of the Jews.
BTW: The Jew fifth-column’s goal is chaos producing “open borders.” Within a few years the Southern border will be opened to visa free travel for at a minimum Mexicans. The Jews even write books extolling “open borders.”
Protocols 5:11 “The second secret requisite for the success of our government is comprised in the following: To multiply to such an extent national failings, habits, passions, conditions of civil life, that it will be impossible for anyone to know where he is in the resulting chaos, so that the people in consequence will fail to understand one another…”
“It’s the Jews, stupid.” –Steele
“Ignorance Is Strength.” I’m weak.
To ADD to this THEY have forgotten WHO Created the Universe and its “Cosmic Laws” and the “First-Born” INDIGENOUS Beings “Seeded” on This Planet.
The Melanin Beings.
kennyboy:
You don’t know what you’re talking about. Here’s a clearer translation of Genesis 1:1-2:
[Genesis 1:1-2] In the beginning { of } God’s preparing the heavens and the earth – [2] the earth { hath existed } waste and void, and darkness {is} on the face of the deep, and the Spirit of God fluttering on the face of the waters, (YL)
If there’s an eternity future there was an eternity past. And there’s no end or edge of the universe. The heavens declare the glory of the Elohim. (Psa 19) If that’s not enough for you then carve yourself an idol — or get yourself a pet rock and name it Balaam.
If the earth had already existed, the universe certainly did, as well.
Blowing smoke isn’t going to get you anything but bad news.