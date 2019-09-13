Actual US Debt May Be $400 Trillion, or 20 Times GDP | Wall Street Report

The last combined debt figure was $200+ trillion. Now, a new Wall Street report says it’s actually 2000% of US GDP. Yet, the US government still has maintained its $750 trillion annual Pentagon budget. How can the Americans tolerate that?
$400 TRILLION HOLE? Actual US debt may be 2,000% of GDP, says Wall Street report
A new report suggests that the real US debt level may be $400 trillion, or 20 times higher than the country’s gross domestic product. The calculation includes government, state, local, financial and so-called entitlement debt.
AB Bernstein, a global asset management firm based on Wall Street, came up with these figures by including in its analysis not only traditional levels of public debt, such as bonds, but also financial debt as well as future obligations for entitlement programs. These include social security, Medicare and public pensions.
In its report, AB Bernstein took debt from a number of sources and compared it to GDP. Using this methodology, federal, state and local government debt combined amounted to 100 percent of GDP. Households and firms accounted for 150 percent, while debt held by financial firms came to 450 percent. Another 27 percent came from trusts for social insurance programs, 484 percent from promises under current social insurance programs, and 633 percent from obligations for social programs. The total debt therefore amounted to 1,832 percent.
“US debt is large. And it’s growing. But if we want to think about debt problems (in any sector – sovereign, households, firms or financials), the conditions rather than the levels are more significant,” Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak, chief US economist at AB Bernstein, said in the report.
It suggests that, although the figures seem depressingly large, it is important to understand that not all of the debt obligations are concrete, and there may be leeway. This is especially true for the government programs, which form the biggest potential debt but can be changed by legislation or accounting.
While the picture is dire, such numbers don’t prove we are doomed or that a debt crisis is inevitable.
“Debt problems could, arguably would have, already happened at lower levels of debt if the macro conditions forced it,” Carlsson-Szlezak noted. He also explained that crisis measures work both ways. An apparently smaller level of debt can cause major problems at a time when the economy is at its weakest, for instance in a financial crisis. At the same time, larger levels of debt can be harmless if other conditions, for example leverage levels, or debt to capital, are sustainable.
The total federal outstanding US debt has recently jumped to $22.5 trillion, or about 106 percent of GDP, CNBC reported. Without the intergovernmental obligations, debt held by the public amounts to $16.7 trillion, or 78 percent of GDP.
Carlsson-Szlezak noted in the report, however, that different debt carries different risks and its impact on individual parts of the economy would vary.
“A default on US treasury bonds would be catastrophic to the global economy – whereas changes in policy (while painful for those whose future benefits were diminished) would barely register on the economic horizon,” he stated.
So, just imagine if the Pentagon budget is reduced to nil, it might still take 100 years at least [400 years with simple calculation and if based on the real Pentagon annual budget of $1 trillion] for the US economy to fully recover.
The other alternative is to just go back to the gold standard. A bill “to define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold” under HR5404 has already been filed to that effect in 2018.
Meanwhile, Russia has fully recovered from Western sanctions, and China is busy spreading its wealth around, i.e. multi-trillion budget for the One Belt One Road Eurasia-wide economic development. Both countries are aggressively buying the most gold in the market today.
War, indeed, is inevitable if we fail to neutralize the Western media and tech companies from lying and manipulating online conversation.
And who in this world is so rich that they can lend $ 400 trillion to the American people? And where on earth does this money come from? Thank you for your enlightened response. B.Brugger
Seems that You haven’t SEEN the dvd entitled “The Money Masters” by W.themoneymasters.com website.
It documents HOW “Fiat Currencies” came to be, and WHY they are WORTHLESS.
Then look up the DVD called “ENRON: The smartest (STUPIDEST!) guys in the room”….There learn HOW all the international Stock markets DUPLICATED the bankers Scam by doing EXACTLY The SAME Thing They did….Calling Hyperthetical Future Value The Twin of “Fractional Reserve” Currency”
With THAT scenario They can Endlessly create FAKE MONEY.
REMEMBER…DEPT IS THE REAL “ENSLAVER” OF EVERYONE…INCLUDING THE IDIOTS RUNNING THIS COUNTRY…UNDERSTAND???
Spot on kennyboy, fraudsters the lot of them!!!
Has anyone ever ‘retailed out’ all of the items for sale at a local grocery store, multiplied by the number of items, multiplied by the number of stores,… cars,… houses,… each and every actual physical item for sale by its retail price?…
It doesn’t take much multiplying for even an uneducated person to realize that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS THAT MUCH MONEY.
They are just making the shit up.
When they think it isn’t made up enough, they screw around with what the ‘money is worth’.
They might as well say the ‘American Debt’ is a hundred thousand bazillion quadrillion pen striped unicorns riding rocket ships. Because it ammounts to the same thing. That being shit they just made up.
Thank You. 😊
AND!, to Add to this ALL Debt is Totally Fraudulent, because its based of PAPER Money witch Never had Any Value what so ever.
It cost about 4 to 10 cents to print ANY paper currencies, so HOW did they ever become WHAT they are Now (The $100 = 6-10 cents???)
Making ALL “Paper Debt” worthless and meaningless!
All Debt is created FRAUDULENTLY …THERE FORE IT DOES NOT REALLY EXIST.
It is even Prosecutable by THEIR OWN “JUST-US” SYSTEM…GET THAT folks???
It’s in there:
Protocols 20:33. “…ruling persons have made their countries debtors to our treasuries to amounts quite impossible to pay it has not been accomplished without, on our part, heavy expenditure of trouble and money.”
Protocols 20:30 “…the State vainly pays away in interest a sum equal to the loan borrowed, in forty years it is paying a double sum, in sixty—treble, and all the while the debt remains an unpaid debt.”
Be reminded: Fiat-debt under fiat-money, the Jews’ fractional-reserve grift-machine, is theft. And “unfunded liabilities” are fraud by definition.
“Ignorance Is Strength.” I’m weak.
“KNOWLEDGE IS POWER”
Remember to always study the first chapter of any event and you will find the real truth is in your face if you look at it and comprehend it. This may be good for your readers that know something is wrong but can’t put their finger on it. This may also be an aid for those seek a solution to counter all that has go wrong by fraud and deceit.
Revolutionary War/War of Independence, the Spoils of War and who received them?
Step by step facts missing from the government school books listed by date to show how the foundations of America were built.
” The confession of General Cornwallis (Mason) to General Washington (Mason) at Yorktown not taught in their schools to us.
1781, is what Cornwallis revealed to Washington that “a holy war will now begin on America, and when it is ended America will be supposedly the citadel of freedom, but her millions will unknowingly be loyal subjects to the Crown.”
Cornwallis went on to explain what would seem to be a self contradiction: “Your churches will be used to teach the Jew’s religion and in less than two hundred years the whole nation will be working for divine world government.
That government that they believe to be divine will be the British Empire. All religions will be permeated with Judaism without even being noticed by the masses, and they will all be under the invisible all-seeing eye of the Grand Architect of Freemasonry.”
IMHO, indeed George Washington himself was a English 33 degree Mason, and he gave back through a false religion what he had won with his army.”
“Cornwallis well knew that his military defeat was only the beginning of world catastrophe that would be universal and that unrest would continue until mind control could be accomplished through a false religion. What he predicted has come to pass. A brief sketch of American religious history and we have seen Masonry infused into every church in America With their veiled Phallic religion.
The first founder’s document clearly describes the foundations of America. tThat doc is the 1783 Definitive Treaty of Peace which formally ended the Revolutionary War. The beginning claims of the Treaty state that the King of England is the Arch-Treasurer (controller of the money) and Prince Elector (controller of the Body Politic) of the United States of America.. Plus only the States (Body Politic) are recognized as sovereign, not the Colonist/Patriots who won the physical war.
It surely appears no one was present during the negotiations of this Treaty for representing the Colonists for their claims of the Spoils of War. Why were the likes of Paul Revere and other Patriot leaders not invited? Please note, Ben Franklin, Englishman. Esquire and 33 degree Mason was the lead negotiator and signer of this Treaty along with other English Esquires John Adams, and John Jay agreeing to the Kings claims. Yes, the King received the spoils of real substance in title, stature and power over the Patriots and the average Colonist/Commoners. Does this support Cornwallis’s statements?
Note; 1787 Constitutional Convention, Ben Franklin was asked what do we have? His answer, “a Republic, if you can keep it”. What did he know to give that answer? Ans. Everything! After all there never was a written definitive description of a Republic and the responsibilities to it. So much for the Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution is commonly called the Guarantee Clause. It reads, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” This clause guarantees that the federal government will assure and provide these three protections to all State governments. Were these just calming messages to keep the peace among the colonist?
The second key document is the 1789 first Act of Congress making it so no one would repeat the words of the Preamble title (the Constitution FOR the united States OF AMERICA) (caps my emphasis) for purposes of taking the oath of office. From this time forward all would swear to a document titled (the Constitution OF the United States). The document that all swear to does not exist anywhere in law or at law.
Words mean everything and changing them and omitting them can mean much more. Was this their CYA Act? after all, all knew of what was done in the 1783 Treaty. Since the deaths of all the signers of the Constitution no live person has ever signed up to the Constitution or taken an oath of office repeating the words “the Constitution for the United States of America”.
The third key document is the 1791 War Power Act enacted by George Washington, Englishman and 33 degree Mason. He used the Emergency portion of the Act to create the First Bank of America for the King to repay him for his losses during the war. Again no spoils of the war were recognized for the Colonist/Patriots who won the physical war..
In a short period of time after 1791 let us look at what else the colonist/patriots lost.
1.) Lost the right to own their own land free and clear of government intervention without their consent. No Allodial Title or Land Patients issued. All are listed as tenants and required to pay land taxes and fees as a form of rent. Don’t pay them and the government takes away your land seeking another to pay rent. Read your mortgage docs you are listed as a tenant. Allodial is a system of real property law in which individuals may fully own all the rights associated with property and dispose of that property as they wish. The Allodial system had been evolving for many centuries, but the theory and the term were first clearly articulated by Thomas Jefferson in 1774, when he argued against an attempted land grab by King George III and used the theory to provide one of the supports for the American Revolutionary War. Contrast the allodial system with the feudal system, in which the sovereign owned all land and could grant usage rights to others, but those rights were revocable at will.
2.) Lost the right to chose their form of money and banking systems as the King was made the Arch-Treasurer.
3.) Lost the right to choose their law form as Common Law based on the foundations of God’s Law, Natural Law and the Maxims of Law and Equity. In regard to the Rule of Law, there is a book on The Common law for America as entitled ‘Colonial Law, by Reinsch’, he sums up what the Thirteen Colonies considered to be the final bases for all law in America or ever to be in America… “the colonies were so impressed with the idea of an overruling law of nature that the laws of God and so-called natural laws were regarded as the true laws, and all temporal legislation was considered to be binding only in so far as it was an expression of this natural law”. The Congress won what the Rule of Law shall be as they write the laws.
Is there a solution for all the fraud and deception? I believe if we start with demanding a New Treaty shall be written and a Conquest and this time with those representing We the People (our Veterans) to claim our spoils of war – all of them. This Treaty shall make several very important demands and written into the Constitution.
A.) As stated by President Trump at the UN meeting, “the People of America are Sovereign – they Rule” See attached. A declaration of our sovereignty shall be written and delivered to are our representative as notice in the Constitution.
B.) A new oath shall be taken to the organic Constitution by all that are to represent the people with them signing a copy of the Constitution as their employment contract. All shall repeat the words “the Constitution for the United States of America’. This is their employment contract.
C.) Added to the Constitution shall be a statement of penalties for breach of their Constitution/Employment Contract.
D.) Within the Constitution there shall be a complete description of what our Republican form of government is and to be implemented in every State per the Constitution SECTION 4. The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.
Wouldn’t this be a good start for returning or government back to what we never had? We rule and it is recognized by all our elected representatives.
In our future for making lawful decision making, we shall for the benefit of all people in delivering fair, equal verdicts and remedies by applying the common-sense guidance of the MAXIMS OF LAW AND EQUITY – THEY ARE THE FOUNDATIONS OF ANY LEGITIMATE AND LAWFUL SOCIETY. Sampling as follows:
From a wrong no contract can arise.
False in one thing, false in all things.
It is a fraud to conceal a fraud.
Fraud and justice never dwell together.
Fraud lies hidden in general expressions.
Fraud is most hateful to law.
In default of the law, the maxim rules.
A mandate of an illegal thing is void.
Remove the foundation, the work falls.
When the foundation fails, all fails. the people.
I would love to hear any thoughts and your readers for this corrective action towards returning America back to what never was, yet was fought for.
Please feel free to request any documents or other information.
Does HR5404 have a provision reclaiming the gold stolen by the Jews?!
Not all “gold standards” are gold standards.
Protocols 20:22. “You are aware that the gold standard has been the ruin of the states which adopted it, for it has not been able to satisfy the demands for money, the more so that we have removed gold from circulation as far as possible.”
The Jews manipulated power to change money from gold to a politicized, government (Jew) controlled, “gold standard.” That is to say, a system of manipulated exchange rates and mercantilism. Next was bimetallism, which the Jew Baum celebrated in “The Wizard of Oz.”
The Jews then reduced gold as a backing of the “gold standard” currency. In 1933 the Jews had their US Tyranny Unconstitutionally steal and aggregate to Fort Knox American’s gold. The Jews, using various methods, Bretton Woods for one, have steadily plundered the gold. In 1971 the Jews finally removed what little gold backing remained behind the currency.
Money, fiat-money, is now only backed by wealth the Jews have stolen from us.
Our money is now of the Jew standard era: Money backed by theft and violence.
“Ignorance Is Strength.” I’m weak.”
To BAD for those Zionist “Protocols of Zion” because
THEY are NOT Recognized by “Divine cosmic laws” WITCH CONTROLS THE “UNIVERSE” and All its POWER.
Since They were NEVER the Real JEWS in the first place, ALL their “Man-made” Comic book stile BS will prove to be NOTHING AT ALL.