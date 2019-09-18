Federal Reserve Intervenes with Massive Repo to Inject Cash into Money Markets

For the first time since 2008 the private central bank Federal Reserve has intervened in the money markets due to “unusually high demand for cash,” that sends borrowing costs soaring high, with massive $53 billion repo on Tuesday, and another $75 billion on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal reports,
The New York Fed moved Tuesday morning to inject $53 billion into the banking system through transactions known as repurchase agreements, or repos. The bank said Tuesday afternoon it would inject up to $75 billion more on Wednesday morning, but many in the market were looking beyond that decision.
“The market will be waiting to see if the Fed makes this a more permanent part of the playbook,” said Beth Hammack, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. treasurer.
… The New York Fed hasn’t had to intervene in money markets since 2008 because during and after the financial crisis, the Fed flooded the financial system with reserves—the money banks hold at the Fed. It did this by buying hundreds of billions of dollars of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities to spur growth after cutting interest rates to nearly zero.
Reserves over the last five years have been declining, after the Fed stopped increasing its securities holdings and later, in 2017, after the Fed began shrinking the holdings. Reserves have fallen to less than $1.5 trillion last week from a peak of $2.8 trillion.
The Fed stopped shrinking its asset holdings last month, but because other Fed liabilities such as currency in circulation and the Treasury’s general financing account are rising, reserves are likely to grind lower in the weeks and months ahead.
In addition, brokers who buy and sell Treasurys have more securities on their balance sheets due to increased government-bond sales to finance rising government deficits.
Then on Monday, corporate tax payments were due to the Treasury, and Treasury debt auctions settled, leading to large transfers of cash from the banking system.https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-to-conduct-first-overnight-repo-transactions-in-several-years-11568729757
Who are these people doing “large transfers of cash from the banking system”?
Why are they hoarding cash if there’s no economic recession coming?
Countermeasures like these only feeds the doom and gloom predictions about a massive recession coming.
In its report, AB Bernstein took debt from a number of sources and compared it to GDP. Using this methodology, federal, state and local government debt combined amounted to 100 percent of GDP. Households and firms accounted for 150 percent, while debt held by financial firms came to 450 percent. Another 27 percent came from trusts for social insurance programs, 484 percent from promises under current social insurance programs, and 633 percent from obligations for social programs. The total debt therefore amounted to 1,832 percent.
“US debt is large. And it’s growing. But if we want to think about debt problems (in any sector – sovereign, households, firms or financials), the conditions rather than the levels are more significant,” Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak, chief US economist at AB Bernstein, said in the report.https://geopolitics.co/2019/09/13/actual-us-debt-may-be-400-trillion-or-20-times-gdp-wall-street-report/
That's the bleak scenario within the debt-based fiat financial system.
There is however a different scenario wrestling its way to the public through a fully restored US Republic, to wit:
- HR25 – the Fair Tax Act ;
- HR193 – the Sovereignty Act – presumably to end dominance by the UK IAW the Act of 1871 ;
- HR24 – the Act to Audit the FED ;
- HR10 – the Act to end the bankster bailouts, thus repealing Dodd Frank;
- S2155 – a three part solution – economic recovery, banking changes, and consumer protection
Both HR25 and S2155 have a distinct similarity to the so called NESARA Act, that could now be considered GESARA (G for Global), our volunteer researcher, ex-Air Force Pilot John, suggests.
So, there you have it folks, i.e. a way out from the Khazarian Mafia slavery system. Will you take it, or just do nothing?
You can actually participate in crippling the Deep State organized criminal cabal, while enjoying healthcare freedom at the same time, by boycotting Big Pharma for good.
