Why is Israel Armed with an Estimated 400 Nuclear WMDs?

Because the Israeli government refuses to be a party either to the international nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) or the internationally agreed Chemical Weapons or Biological Weapons Conventions (CWC) (BWC), means that unlike the vast majority of UN Member States including America, Britain, China, Russia, France and Germany etc., the state of Israel is uniquely able to mount a nuclear/chemical attack upon any country in the Middle East (or Europe), at any time, without warning.
Israel is, of course, the only undeclared nuclear-weaponised state in the world and is estimated by US scientists to have up to 400 nuclear weapons plus substantial stocks of banned chemical weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Furthermore, the Israeli state is NOT a member of either NATO or the EU.
Frighteningly, it now has a second-strike capability through its nuclear-armed cruise missiles that can be delivered by land, submarine-launched or aircraft. That fact alone makes it, arguably, the most dangerous state on the planet with the ability to destroy and contaminate whole swathes of Europe and the Middle East, for more than a generation.
However, instead of meeting this threat with a national defence planning campaign, the U.K. government exports military equipment to the Netanyahu Likud administration to assist in its potential for regional military domination.
Why? That is a question that must remain unanswered for there is no valid explanation for a British government helping to further arm a potential future enemy that is the only undeclared nuclear state in the world and which already has a fleet of German-built, Dolphin-class submarines armed with nuclear cruise missiles plus its Jericho series of intermediate to intercontinental range ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
The status quo would appear to be both political and military madness.
There can be but one explanation: the powerful influence of the friends of Israel lobby at Westminster – and, of course, that of its sister lobby, AIPAC, in Washington.
And, it is noted here that at least one member of the current British cabinet of Boris Johnson, has been established in the public domain as a known collaborator with the hard-Right, settler-controlled, Netanyahu government.
Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.
If 4 Nuclear WMD Are More than Adequate for Israel’s Defence – Why Is It Armed with an Estimated 400?
4 thoughts on “Why is Israel Armed with an Estimated 400 Nuclear WMDs?”
When terrorists are holding hostages, who do they point their weapons at? The hostages first, then the cops. What did they used to call it, the Samson option?
Ask senator Lindsey about it. He’ll tell you all about the ‘threat of another 9/11’, just about every single time the thought of not doing what the empire (or Isreal) tells us to arises.
In answer to your headline question the answer is because unlike any other country on the planet it is surrounded by barbarians who seek to annihilate it and have not changed this position in overc70 years.
The REAL reason WHY the FAKE JEWS have those WMD’s is about WHITE SUPREMACY Folks…Because INFORMED “Hu-Man’s” already KNOW , that the ORIGINAL Jews ARE ALL BLACK RACE PEOPLE.
When ENTIRE Nation Knows it is FAKE…What else can you expect???
That so-called “Samson Option” will NEVER be Allowed to happen…So the Whole BS thing smells more like a “Bluff”, than a REALITY.
Lets Remember White Supremacy promotes FEAR to stay alive Folks!