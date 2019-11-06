“We had Clinton, We had everything.” | ABC’s Amy Robach

The Epstein saga continues to haunt the legacy media, and the Deep State at large. In its latest Epstein post-mortem update, the ABC News’ anchor Amy Robach was caught on a “hot mic” off-air conversation expressing her frustration about her network’s deliberate “killing of the story”, which involved “everything about [Bill] Clinton, Prince Andrew…” through “Epstein’s” Lolita Express.
“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts…we would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein.’ Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways… She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.”Amy Robach, ABC News anchor
If she’s smart, she should have gone all the way. Now, her life is in constant jeopardy, and could be Epsteined in short order, in spite of the security she has.
New York’s former chief medical examiner, Dr. Michael Baden, claimed last month that Epstein’s wounds were more consistent with “homicidal strangulation” than suicide.
Do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do. He made his whole living blackmailing people… There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.Amy Robach, ABC News anchor
In the meantime, we have yet to see if the US Congress will have the same appetite as with the ongoing Trump “impeachment” to investigate this new angle to the Epstein story.
While these women have yet to see justice done to what had happened to them decades ago…
“Please, please finish what you have started … we all know he did not act alone,” accuser Sarah Ransome told a court hearing in New York in August. “We are all survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate.”
Don’t hold your breath though, as the entire Washington DC is tainted with everything having to do with pedophilia. That is just one of the leverage that the CIA, MOSSAD and the Israel Lobby have on all Western governments.
The only question now is, will Trump make any tangible move against them, i.e. the 130,000 sealed indictments, or be content with mere acoustics to sustain the dialectic subterfuge of the Jesuits, whom every politician pays homage to?
The irony of this is, if she knew so much, what did she do to ensure the parasite miscreant Epstein didn’t continue his nefarious activities….She’s more emotional about not having here expose aired than the crimes, prior and future, of the perp she was intending to expose.
If anyone is wondering WHY NOTHING has changed regarding the so-called “Draining of the Swamp”…Its because EVERYONE in the Swamp is PART of this Ocean size swamp…ALL carrying “Dead-man switches”.
The Clinton’s and the TRUMP’s are all PART of the Swamp…A Swamp LOADED with and Managed by WHITE Supremest (A Few Coon’s Added)
Sooooooooooo Everyone is being Smothered with the USUAL BS, that makes it APPEAR there is something actually on-going…Catching ON Anyone???
NEW: PRINCE ANDREW’S PR EXPERT QUITS THE JOB!