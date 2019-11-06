“We had Clinton, We had everything.” | ABC’s Amy Robach

The Epstein saga continues to haunt the legacy media, and the Deep State at large. In its latest Epstein post-mortem update, the ABC News’ anchor Amy Robach was caught on a “hot mic” off-air conversation expressing her frustration about her network’s deliberate “killing of the story”, which involved “everything about [Bill] Clinton, Prince Andrew…” through “Epstein’s” Lolita Express.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts…we would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told ‘who’s Jeffrey Epstein.’ Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways… She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.” Amy Robach, ABC News anchor

If she’s smart, she should have gone all the way. Now, her life is in constant jeopardy, and could be Epsteined in short order, in spite of the security she has.

New York’s former chief medical examiner, Dr. Michael Baden, claimed last month that Epstein’s wounds were more consistent with “homicidal strangulation” than suicide.

Do I think he was killed? A hundred percent, yes I do. He made his whole living blackmailing people… There were a lot of men in those planes, a lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment. Amy Robach, ABC News anchor

In the meantime, we have yet to see if the US Congress will have the same appetite as with the ongoing Trump “impeachment” to investigate this new angle to the Epstein story.

While these women have yet to see justice done to what had happened to them decades ago…

Epstein Survivors Julie Brown writer from Miami Herald stands with her four subjects and her videographer,Emily Michot. in NYC’s Bryant park on September 11th, 2019. H&M : Stacy Beneke Margret Avery Carmela Cali all from Zenobia Agency Photographed by Gillian Laub ID’s: Lilac Shirt: Virginia Roberts Giuffre; Multi color: Michelle Licata; Blue Jacket: Julie Brown; White Tank: Jena Lisa Jones; Green Stripes: Courtney Wild; Khaki jacket: Emily Michot

“Please, please finish what you have started … we all know he did not act alone,” accuser Sarah Ransome told a court hearing in New York in August. “We are all survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate.”

Don’t hold your breath though, as the entire Washington DC is tainted with everything having to do with pedophilia. That is just one of the leverage that the CIA, MOSSAD and the Israel Lobby have on all Western governments.

HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. OrganiserÕs of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is EnglandÕs premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Jeffrey Epstein attends Launch of RADAR MAGAZINE at Hotel QT on May 18, 2005. (Photo by Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The only question now is, will Trump make any tangible move against them, i.e. the 130,000 sealed indictments, or be content with mere acoustics to sustain the dialectic subterfuge of the Jesuits, whom every politician pays homage to?

