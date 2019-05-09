Iran Calls Trump’s Bluff, Partially Withdraws from Nuclear Deal

Iran has informed the West that it will resume enriching uranium for its own protection, in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, a year ago.

This decision comes after a series of US provocation that includes economic and military sanctions, terror attacks inside Iran, and the latest entry of an aircraft carrier strike group near its territorial waters.

In addition, the Trump government has also imposed new sanctions against Iran in the form of threatening those who will supply the country with aluminum, iron, steel and copper. This should anger China even more.

Here's the text of the EO sanctioning Iran's metals industry: https://t.co/Zd0m0rGBPt pic.twitter.com/dUWCCVQmY0 — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) May 8, 2019

Interestingly, even Queen Liz is not happy of the latest escalations at all, at least that’s what the Foreign & Commonwealth Office says,

China has offered to build a nuclear power plant in the UK, as part of its intercontinental Belt and Road Initiative economic program.

The Iranian withdrawal from the nuclear accord comes right after North Korea fired its first missile in 15 months after the first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore – a clear expression that nobody can tolerate any US aggression, no more.

This highly calibrated Iranian reaction to US bullying, one year after Trump’s reckless withdrawal from the nuclear accord as brokered by the EU and Eastern Alliance, suggests that the country is fully aware that the world is on its side and see no need to overplay its cards, while the other side is doing exactly the opposite.

Trump has been withdrawing from most, if not all, peaceful agreements solely to create the pretext for another round of military budget increases.

But just like we said much earlier, Trump is just there to manage the fall of the US hegemonic government, hopefully to make way for a peaceful one should the Americans decide to do so.

So far, Trump is repeatedly bungling his own chance for a Gorbachev moment in our shared history.

