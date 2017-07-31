Mainstream Media

China + ASEAN vs. Deep State Full [S01E02] Censored

One of the reasons that it took time for us to entertain the idea of publishing videos on YouTube is censorship.

The release of the video below yesterday was deterred after a so-called NBC Sports & Olympic CMS claimed ownership of the Olympic Opening video clip we used, near the beginning of the video documentary.

Snapshot of the S01E02 censorship.
Their problem is, we are using the CCTV [China Central Television] footage, as this is in large part about China.

All publications from any publicly available sources are available for use under the Fair Use doctrine.

Anyway, our response to the dispute raised for the above video is still being reviewed by NBC, and will still be available for viewing during this period.

One thought on “China + ASEAN vs. Deep State Full [S01E02] Censored”

