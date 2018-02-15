Why Another False Flag Attack is Due

Another school has been attacked with a single shooter, supposedly killing at least 17 civilians. If this is not a false flag, then no civilians would have been killed. If indeed there were, then this is a false flag attack, and here are the possible motivations.

First, we have posted a while ago that China will make it official by March 26 to dump the dollar in its oil purchases around the world. Its own citizens must never know what is coming. The ongoing market crash must be sold as another regular “correction” of the market.

However, they cannot escape from this one…

“Approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“the CSRC”), the Shanghai International Energy Exchange Co., Ltd., or INE, is an international exchange that is jointly initiated and established by relevant entities including the Shanghai Futures Exchange, and open to global futures participants. As a self-regulated entity, INE discharges its duties pursuant to the Company Law, the Regulations on the Administration of Futures Trading and relevant rules and regulations prescribed by the CSRC. Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone on November 6th, 2013, INE operates the listing, clearing and delivery of energy derivatives including crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, etc., formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services. Based on the principles of “openness, fairness and impartiality”, INE is devoted to establishing a global trading platform for energy derivatives that is “internationalized, market-oriented, rules by law and professionalized” to objectively reflect the energy supply-demand conditions, provide a tool in price discovery, risk management and asset management for energy producers, distributors, consumers and investors, so as to facilitate the optimal allocation of energy resources and promote the economic development.” http://www.ine.cn/en/about/simintro/

Second, is the peaceful opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics showcasing the national appetite for unity in the Korean Peninsula, and the failure and poor taste of American diplomacy in the region.

While everybody is in the mood for celebrating human achievements through friendly sports competitions, Mike Pence decided to play politics, in conjunction with the IOC banning of the Russian athletes. But it is very clear who’s not welcome in Asia anymore. So, he used the “defectors” to dramatize his attendance. https://geopolitics.co/2018/02/11/us-is-losing-asia/

Third, is the recently approved Pentagon budget that dwarfs all previous military industrial complex budgets, inspite of the repeated bureaucratic shut downs in recent weeks.

Fourth, the Russian media is now publishing incontrovertible evidence and direct testimonies from the snipers themselves, who were shooting both the protestors and Ukrainian police in Kiev during the so called “Maidan Revolution”, which toppled a pro-Russian legitimate government, as directed by the US State Department through Victoria Nuland,

…and in cooperation with a group of Georgian sniper group, and the now stateless Mikheil Saakashvili.

Saakashvili is once upon a time the president of Georgia. He was deported, days ago, from Kiev possibly in a bid by Poroshenko to distance himself from the man.

What Strikes Fear into Ukraine: Sputnik Publishes Evidence by Georgian Snipers

BY ANDREI VESELOV

Adding a new twist to the story about the 2014 Maidan shootings, a Sputnik correspondent has met with the purported snipers. The agency has obtained the records of interrogation of Koba Nergadze and Aleksandre Revazishvili. Both Georgian nationals, they are ready to testify in a Ukrainian court.

In a strange coincidence, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was deported from Ukraine immediately after Sputnik announced it was going to publish the results of its investigation — and just a day after Saakashvili was to testify in court in the case of the snipers.

The questioning of Nergadze and Revazishvili by lawyers Alexander Goroshinsky and Stefan Reshko was conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the Criminal Code and the Advocacy Law of the Ukrainian Republic.

Both lawyers currently represent the interests of former members of the Berkut police commando unit at the Svyatoshinsky District Court in Kiev.

Nergadze and Revazishvili officially pledged to provide “truthful evidence (clarifications) to the lawyer, and later in a court of law.”

The alleged snipers offer a detailed account of themselves and their life in Georgia. Both are onetime staunch supporters of Saakashvili. Nergazde served as an agent with the so called “Sonderkommando”, while Revazishvili was a member of the “Free Zone” organization. They used to intimidate and beat up opposition members and organize provocations. Nergadze spent some time in Greece, Germany and Lithuania where he was trained, among other things, to “work with protesters, namely obtain information, organize people and provoke conflict situations.”

They arrived in Ukraine on orders from Mamuka Mamulashvili, then a military adviser to Saakashvili and now the commander of the “Georgian Legion” which is fighting on Kiev’s side in Donbass.

As transpires from the evidence given by the snipers, they discussed the planned shooting spree on Maidan with Andrei Parubiy, who is now Speaker of the Verhovnaya Rada, and with Sergei Pashinsky, the current head of the Ukrainian parliament’s defense and security committee.

The snipers were taking instructions from Christopher Brian, a former US Army officer. Pashinsky, accompanied by several unidentified men, personally brought weapons to the Kiev Conservatory and Hotel Ukraina. On February 20, 2014 — the day of the mass shooting on Maidan — Pashinsky was seen firing away an assault rifle, while “Maidan commander” Vladimir Parasyuk — who later served with the Dnepr battalion and is now a Verhovna Rada deputy — was shooting with a Saiga carbine.

For their “tour of duty” on Maidan, Negradze and his group were paid $10,000 with a promise of another $50,000 upon their return home.

The Maidan Revolution was a false flag that is aimed at reestablishing the Khazarian Empire, and can only be sustained by another false flag. The collapsing Deep State truly believes that it can get away with this one.

What this all means is that Russia and China are both tired of dealing with two-faced American politicians, and to shield this highly coordinated retaliation from the BRICS, the Deep State must play the false flag card once again.

For the rest of the world, this is another self-inflicted wound that will strike fear in the heartland of Mainstream America.