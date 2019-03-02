US Forces Smuggled 50 Tons of Gold from Syria with ISIS Help

This is absolutely shameful even for less civilized societies. Reports from multiple sources are saying that the US Army have transported as much as 50 tons of Syrian gold that serve as protection and safe passage fee for key ISIS terrorists escaping from Syria, or the terrorists will die.

Knowing that it’s the CIA that started it all, it’s easy to see how those hired goons can be easily dispensed with after the goal has been achieved, or they pay for a more graceful exit.

Deir Ezzor, SANA – A few days after reports from local sources in the Syrian al-Jazeera area about the gold deal between the United States and Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization were published, new information emerged to confirm these reports. Information suggest that the US occupation forces in the Syrian al-Jazeera area made a deal with Daesh terrorists, by which Washington gets tens of tons of gold that the terror organization had stolen in exchange for providing safe passage for the terrorists and their leaders from the areas in Deir Ezzor where they are located. Information from local sources said that US army helicopters have already transported the gold bullion under cover of darkness on Sunday, before transporting them to the United States. The sources said that tens of tons that Daesh had been keeping in their last hotbed in al-Baghouz area in Deir Ezzor countryside have been handed to the Americans, adding up to other tons of gold that Americans have found in other hideouts for Daesh, making the total amount of gold taken by the Americans to the US around 50 tons, leaving only scraps for the SDF militias that serve them. Recently, sources said that the area where Daesh leaders and members have barricaded themselves in contains around 40 tons of gold and tens of millions of dollars which had been stolen from various areas in Syria and Iraq by the terror organization. Eyewitness accounts had said that US army helicopters transported large boxes full of Daesh “spoils,” specifically gold, from al-Dashisha area in the southern countryside of Hasaka. – Hazem Sabbagh

Earlier on, the BBC has uncovered a secret deal that ensured the survival and freedom of many top ISIS leaders and a number of foreign fighters.

The BBC has uncovered details of a secret deal that let hundreds of IS fighters and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city. A convoy included some of IS’s most notorious members and – despite reassurances – dozens of foreign fighters. Some of those have spread out across Syria, even making it as far as Turkey. Lorry driver Abu Fawzi thought it was going to be just another job. He drives an 18-wheeler across some of the most dangerous territory in northern Syria. Bombed-out bridges, deep desert sand, even government forces and so-called Islamic State fighters don’t stand in the way of a delivery. But this time, his load was to be human cargo. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters opposed to IS, wanted him to lead a convoy that would take hundreds of families displaced by fighting from the town of Tabqa on the Euphrates river to a camp further north. The job would take six hours, maximum – or at least that’s what he was told. But when he and his fellow drivers assembled their convoy early on 12 October, they realised they had been lied to. Instead, it would take three days of hard driving, carrying a deadly cargo – hundreds of IS fighters, their families and tonnes of weapons and ammunition. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-sh/raqqas_dirty_secret

Although the Deep State’s attempt to conquer Syria in its entirety was foiled starting in 2015 by the timely Russian-led intervention, the militants have successfully destroyed most cities of Syria to the point that some of its priceless ancient ruins are now completely lost. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and millions more that were displaced.

So, while those who orchestrated the conflict are happily going to the bank, the Western population will have to deal with terror hardened ISIS militants that have successfully made it to Canada, US, UK and other countries.

That’s the price of being human cattle.