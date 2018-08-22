NATOExit: Shift in Military Alliances

A major and far-reaching shift in military alliances is unfolding.
While Turkey is still “officially” a member of NATO, president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been developing “friendly relations” with two of America’s staunchest enemies, namely Iran and Russia.
US-Turkey military cooperation (including US air force bases in Turkey) dates back to the Cold War. Today Turkey is sleeping with the enemy. And Trump has (“rhetorically”) declared war on Turkey.
We are ready for war, says President Erdogan.
“The secret to successful states is their readiness for war. We are ready with everything we have,” (Erdogan’s statement on August 12, meeting with ambassadors in Ankara)
Erdogan also accuses the US of waging a “financial warfare” against Turkey.
Turkish banks are under attack. In turn, a banking crisis is unfolding in the European Union largely hitting EU banks which hold substantial portions of Turkey’s debt.
According to Turkey’s president:
“It is everyone’s observation that the developments in foreign currency exchange have no financial basis and they are an attack on our country… On the one hand you are a strategic ally and the other you shoot (the country) in the foot. Is something like this acceptable?” (Ahvalnews)
While the media has its eyes riveted on the collapse of the Turkish Lira (which so far in 2018 has lost approximately 40 percent of its value in relation to the US dollar), NATO is in a state of disarray, with one of its member states “at war” with another member state, namely the United States of America.
Turkey by a long shot has the largest conventional forces (after the US) within NATO outpacing France, Britain and Germany, (not to mention its tactical B61 nuclear weapons capabilities).
#NATOExit
Broadly speaking, the US-Turkey rift and its implications for the Atlantic Alliance are either ignored or trivialized by the media. The entire structure of military alliances is defunct. NATO is in a shambles.
Turkey is to acquire Russia’s state of the art S-400 air defense system. Why? Does this mean that Turkey which is a NATO member state will withdraw from the integrated US-NATO-Israel air defense system? Such a decision is tantamount to NATOExit.
“On July 26, the US Congress decided to ban the shipment of F-35 aircraft to Turkey unless Ankara refused to purchase S-400 anti-aircraft systems from Russia.” (Pravda)
The US-Turkey-Israel “Triple Alliance” is Also Defunct
In 1993, Israel and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding leading to the creation of (Israeli-Turkish) “joint committees” to handle so-called regional threats. Under the terms of the Memorandum, Turkey and Israel agreed “to cooperate in gathering intelligence on Syria, Iran, and Iraq and to meet regularly to share assessments pertaining to terrorism and these countries’ military capabilities.”
The triple alliance was also coupled with a 2005 NATO-Israeli military cooperation agreement which included “many areas of common interest, such as the fight against terrorism and joint military exercises.” These military cooperation ties with NATO were viewed by the Israeli military as a means to “enhance Israel’s deterrence capability regarding potential enemies threatening it, mainly Iran and Syria.”
The “triple alliance” linking the US, Israel and Turkey was coordinated by the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. It was an integrated and coordinated military command structure pertaining to the broader Middle East. It was based on close bilateral US military ties respectively with Israel and Turkey, coupled with a strong bilateral military relationship between Tel Aviv and Ankara. In this regard, Israel and Turkey have been close partners with the US in planned aerial attacks on Iran since 2005. (See Michel Chossudovsky, May 2005)
Needless to say, that triple alliance is defunct. With Turkey siding with Iran and Russia, it would be “suicide” for US-Israel to even consider waging aerial attacks on Iran.
Moreover, the NATO-Israel 2005 military cooperation agreement which relied heavily on the role of Turkey is dysfunctional.
What this means is that US-Israeli threats directed against Iran are no longer supported by Turkey which has entered into an alliance of convenience with Iran.
The broader Realignment of Military alliances
The shift in military alliances is not limited to Turkey. Following the rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is in disarray with Qatar siding with Iran and Turkey against Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Qatar is of utmost strategic significance because it shares with Iran the world’s largest maritime gas fields in the Persian Gulf. (see map below)
The Al-Udeid military base near Doha is America’s largest military base in the Middle East. In turn, Turkey has now established its own military facility in Qatar.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)
A profound shift in geopolitical alliances is also occurring in South Asia with the instatement in 2017 of both India and Pakistan as full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Inevitably, this historic shift constitutes a blow against Washington, which has defense and trade agreements with both Pakistan and India. “While India remains firmly aligned with Washington, America’s political stranglehold on Pakistan (through military and intelligence agreements) has been weakened as a result of Pakistan’s trade and investment deals with China.” (Michel Chossudovsky, August 1, 2017)
In other words, this enlargement of the SCO weakens America’s hegemonic ambitions in both South Asia and the broader Eurasian region. It has a bearing on energy pipeline routes, transport corridors, borders and mutual security and maritime rights.
Pakistan is the gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, where US influence has been weakened to the benefit of China, Iran and Turkey. China is involved in major investments in mining, not to mention the development of transport routes which seek the integration of Afghanistan into Western China.
Where does Turkey fit in? Turkey is increasingly part of the Eurasian project dominated by China and Russia. In 2017-18, Erdogan had several meetings with both president Xi-Jingping and Vladimir Putin. Erdogan has been contemplating becoming a member of the SCO since 2016 but sofar nothing concrete has emerged.
The Antiwar Movement: #NATOExit People’s Movement
Of crucial significance, the crisis within NATO constitutes a historic opportunity to develop a #NATOExit people’s movement across Europe and North America, a people’s movement pressuring governments to withdraw from the Atlantic Alliance, a movement to eventually dismantle and abolish the military and political apparatus of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Written by: Prof Michel Chossudovsky | Global Research, August 21, 2018
11 thoughts on “#NATOExit: Shift in Military Alliances”
The only concern should be, will those ASHKENAZI and U.S Psychopathic thugs.( 2 sides of same coin) be booted out of Middle East,as they BOTH should be, when the DUST CLEARS
THAT must include Putin too, because HE IS a Khazarian Mafia member too which works for the “Plan-B” NWO made up of the BRICS Alliance.
Those FAKE Jews are clever people, but NOT the ORIGINAL JEWS!
ALL THEIR EVIL WILL CATCH UP WITH THEM SOON!
EXCEPT Putin was invited in, whereas the others were not. so the decision will be up to Assad,for Syria and the TRUE Semites(Palestinians) for Palestine etc.etc.
Good news, as zionist Rothschild’s and Rockefeller NATO should be disbanded along with their Zio UN all the same CON structs.
Its becoming very apparent with the crises that trumpets dictated sanctions on all and anything, are causing to banks around the globe mainly Europe now , that this must be the purpose to cause a collapse of the Central Banking system (as predicted by the Rothschilds) as its reached its expiry date as all we sheeple, or cattle ready for harvest , can see it for the CON it is, and so they have packed their bags and gone to China and leave the chaos behind them to bring their idea of a One World Currency, (same thieves different Country) and making out its all so fair and above board, Digital of course, what could go wrong, let me know when they turn your account off because you said something antisemitic or empty your account with one click..
In REALITY all we are being SOLD here is “Plan-B” of the NWO…Only this time they hope to sell US their so-called “One World Currency” which will prove to be “Crypto-Currency” to replace Fiat Currency…You KNOW…The one called “THE MARK OF THE BEAST” in the bible (Revelation 19: 19-21)
Again Folks…DON’T BE FOOLED AGAIN!
Just THINK…All their plans include ALL of the SAME entities responsible for the destruction of ALL Humanity;
Governments…Militaries…Police forces…Use of OIL as Energy… Rigged Banking (Financing end)…Rigged Stock markets.
I ASK…WHAT THE HELL IS ACTUALLY CHANGING FOLKS?!?!
This is NOT God-Man/Wo-Man’s Destiny…Its LUCIFER’S NWO!
Understand???
OooooH and I almost forgot to add…Don’t fall for what THEY plan to call “The NEW Financial System” or “Quantum-Finacial system”…because it will be FAR WORSE THAN THE CURRENT “FIAT” ONE!!!
It will be RIGGED, SO AS TO FORCE THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER ON YOU…GET-IT???
You will likely be REQUIRED to turn in any
Precious Metals to qualify for an account with ANY of the Banks…Catch THAT???
That is what happened during both great wars Kenneth. They demanded that all precious metals and stones be handed in or suffer a prison sentence! I am afraid that will happen again and they have an idea of who has got what too.
Only THIS time there will be NO WW3 they hoped to start in order to start-up the SAME Scenario again…AND…They will NEVER get their so-called “Quantum System” either because THEY Know its in violation of. “Divine Providence & Free-Will .
REMEMBER…God-Men & Wo-Men have a MUCH different Future ahead…One with OUR “Return” to Divine Providence in ONENESS.
This may not be so for those who still worship Lucifer (Man-Kind)
ALL their slick LIES they bombard us will NOT Save or work for THEM.
Watch Movie: America…FREEDOM TO FASCISM…THERE YOU WILL SEE HOW THE SO-CALLED NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM WORKS!
I would like to see such articles written from the perspective of: A) Clearly identifying what is being done by globalist hacks, as opposed to actions in the national interests of the actors.( I resent writers claiming that “the Americans” did such and such bad, when hardly any patriotic, peace loving Americans even had a clue about these actions, much less endorsed or supported anti-American initiatives by globalist hacks). And B) recognizing new alliances among strongly anti-globalist states and actors, as opposed to the old Cold War/ globalist constructed alliances. For example, referring to Russia as the arch enemy of the US, as if it’s the same as the Soviet Union or a participant in an ongoing Cold War.
@Freespirit
It is Meaningless whether Putin was “Invited” or not…He is still a Khazarian FAKE Jew and thus a Zionist and buddies with NUTTY-Yahoo…which makes HIM Part of the Plan-B NWO scammers.
WHY is it so HARD for WHITE people THERE to ADMIT, THEY ARE “NOT” THE “ORIGINAL JEWS”???…That the Zhazar’s Took over that land called Israel (more Like Isra-Hell NOW!)
THE REAL JEWS (Still ALIVE) ARE BLACK RACED BEINGS…Still living ALL Over Africa!!! Still practicing their Original Cultures & Religion!
Even the Russians have LOADS of EVIDENCE that depict ALL the so-called “Chosen ones of OLD” as BLACK raced Beings!
WHY ALL THE BS LIES…NOW KNOWN AS “HIS-STORY”???